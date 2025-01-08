Left Menu

Punjab Poised for Industrial Growth: Boosting Investment and IT Policies

Punjab's Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Industry and Investment Promotion Tarunpreet Singh Sond, seeks to propel the state as an industrial hub. He met CEOs to discuss investment and unveiled a new IT policy aimed at boosting development. Punjab's investment portal has been declared India's best.

In a bid to establish Punjab as a prominent industrial hub, Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Industry and Investment Promotion, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, engaged with CEOs and representatives of leading national and international companies to discuss investment opportunities.

The meeting saw a positive reception, with key figures in information technology, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure development committing to submit investment proposals to bolster Punjab's industrial potential. The newly crafted information technology policy, set for Cabinet approval, is anticipated to transform the IT landscape in the state.

Sond emphasized the government's focus on skill development and highlighted the success of the Punjab investment portal, which has registered 55,000 MSMEs. Under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's leadership, the state has introduced a single window system to streamline investment processes, further encouraging growth. The meeting welcomed various industry leaders to explore cultural and investment opportunities in Punjab.

