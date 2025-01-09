Left Menu

Marks & Spencer Shines in Christmas Sales

Marks & Spencer outperformed expectations with an 8.9% increase in food sales and 1.9% rise in clothing, home, and beauty sales during the Christmas period. As the leading grocery retailer, it continues growth momentum despite economic challenges. Shares have surged 31% in 12 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:15 IST
Marks & Spencer Shines in Christmas Sales

Britain's Marks & Spencer has emerged as one of the most successful high street performers this Christmas, reporting a striking 8.9% increase in like-for-like food sales and a 1.9% rise in sales of clothing, home, and beauty items.

Chief Executive Stuart Machin attributes this notable performance to the company's sustained momentum throughout 2024, with record-breaking sales days for food and Clothing, Home & Beauty online. Despite these gains, Machin maintains a cautious outlook, citing economic and cost-related challenges ahead.

In November, M&S projected a 120 million pound hit from higher taxes and wages, yet shares have climbed 31% over the past 12 months. This growth showcases a robust recovery in the face of a difficult environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025