IHCL's Bold 'Accelerate 2030' Plan: From 360 to 700 Hotels

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), backed by Tata Group, has announced its ambitious goal to expand its hotel portfolio to 700 by 2030 as part of its 'Accelerate 2030' strategy.

Currently, IHCL operates 360 hotels, including 237 already in operation and 123 in the pipeline. The company reported completing 85 signings and opening 40 new hotels in 2024 alone.

Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President for Real Estate & Development at IHCL, stated that the strategy is heavily focused on capital-light projects. The Taj brand leads this growth with 19 signings in 2024, reflecting increased demand for luxury experiences across diverse locations including metros and pilgrimage sites both in India and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)