TCS Surges in Profit Amid Workforce Shrinkage

India's largest IT services provider, TCS, experienced an 11.95% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 12,380 crore in the December quarter. Despite this, the company saw a workforce reduction of more than 5,000 employees.

In the same period last year, TCS recorded a net profit of Rs 11,058 crore and Rs 11,909 crore in the previous September quarter. Revenue for the company rose 5.6% to Rs 63,973 crore from Rs 60,583 crore a year earlier, though it fell slightly from Rs 64,259 crore in the September quarter.

New orders valued at USD 10.2 billion were a highlight in what is typically a challenging quarter due to the holiday season, according to K Krithivasan, Chief Executive. He reported broad-based growth across industries and regions, with banking and consumer sectors showing renewed momentum. With strong regional growth, TCS remains confident about its future trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)