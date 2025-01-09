Left Menu

TCS Surges in Profit Amid Workforce Shrinkage

India's IT giant TCS reported a net profit increase of 11.95% in the December quarter, alongside a workforce reduction of over 5,000. Revenue faced a slight decline from the previous quarter. With new order bookings at USD 10.2 billion, the company remains optimistic about future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:17 IST
TCS Surges in Profit Amid Workforce Shrinkage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's largest IT services provider, TCS, experienced an 11.95% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 12,380 crore in the December quarter. Despite this, the company saw a workforce reduction of more than 5,000 employees.

In the same period last year, TCS recorded a net profit of Rs 11,058 crore and Rs 11,909 crore in the previous September quarter. Revenue for the company rose 5.6% to Rs 63,973 crore from Rs 60,583 crore a year earlier, though it fell slightly from Rs 64,259 crore in the September quarter.

New orders valued at USD 10.2 billion were a highlight in what is typically a challenging quarter due to the holiday season, according to K Krithivasan, Chief Executive. He reported broad-based growth across industries and regions, with banking and consumer sectors showing renewed momentum. With strong regional growth, TCS remains confident about its future trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025