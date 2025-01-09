Left Menu

Streamlining Customs Duty: A Path to Simplification

Price Waterhouse & Co LLP suggests simplifying customs duty by categorizing industries into broader categories to reduce tax rates. The government aims to introduce different slabs based on the value chain to minimize classification disputes and rationalize tax structures. The new regime could extend benefits to existing companies expanding their facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:03 IST
Streamlining Customs Duty: A Path to Simplification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Price Waterhouse & Co LLP has proposed a simplification of the customs duty structure in anticipation of the upcoming budget. By grouping industries into broader categories, the firm aims to reduce the overall number of tax rates, facilitating smoother trade operations.

According to Anurag Sehgal, Managing Director at Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, the government may implement varied tax slabs based on a product's position in the value chain, ranging from value-added to raw materials. Such a move aims to resolve classification disputes and create a more straightforward duty framework.

Additionally, the budget is expected to extend current tax benefits, initially offered to new manufacturing companies, to existing firms investing in new facilities. The firm's partner, Sandeep Puri, highlighted the demand for extending the 15% tax rate to facilitate further expansion initiatives within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025