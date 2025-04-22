Argentina Mourns 'Slum Bishop': Pope Francis Remembered as Controversial Spiritual Leader
Argentines mourn Pope Francis, the 'slum bishop,' who died at 88. Known for his social justice advocacy, Francis sparked controversy for his relationships with political leaders. Despite not visiting Argentina after becoming Pope, his legacy in aiding the poor and marginalized continues to resonate across Buenos Aires.
In the heart of Buenos Aires, the faithful gathered to pay their respects to Pope Francis, the beloved 'slum bishop' who passed away at the age of 88. Known for his advocacy for social justice, Francis was both a source of spiritual guidance and controversy in his native Argentina.
Francis, who never visited Argentina after becoming pontiff, maintained a complex relationship with the country's political leaders, from warm relations with leftist figures to stern encounters with conservatives. His death has sparked reflections on his impactful presence and the politics that marked his papacy.
Despite the political tensions and divisions, his legacy endures in the communities he served. In neighborhoods like Villa 21-24, his commitment to the poor remains evident, and the people continue to honor his mission of compassion and service.
