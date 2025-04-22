ISWAP Claims Deadly Attacks in Northwestern Nigeria
The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for recent violent attacks against Nigerian security forces and Christian communities in Nigeria's northwest, releasing proof via its news agency 'Amaq'. The Nigerian government responds by boosting its defense budget significantly, aiming to 'crush' ISWAP and Boko Haram.
The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has asserted its role in a series of violent attacks that ravaged Nigerian security forces and Christian communities in the northwestern regions earlier this month.
In seven announcements via its news platform 'Amaq,' ISWAP documented these operations with a video and two photo albums. The group reported attacks in Borno state, where they targeted an army barracks in Yamtage, claiming the lives of three soldiers and setting the compound ablaze. They also captured and executed four pro-government militia members.
ISWAP extended its violence to Adamawa state, striking Banga village twice. The first assault on April 15 allegedly killed two Christians and torched over 30 structures. On April 16, a second attack targeted a police patrol, damaging a vehicle and wounding officers. Boko Haram and ISWAP's operations predominantly affect northeastern Nigeria, prompting the government to increase this year's defense budget by over 40% to suppress these factions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ISWAP
- Nigeria
- attacks
- security
- Christian
- violence
- Borno
- Adamawa
- government
- Boko Haram
ALSO READ
Kerala Leaders Unite Against Alleged Targeting of Christian Community
BJP's Dilip Ghosh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Bengal's Corruption and Violence
Calcutta High Court Reviews Mothabari Violence Action Report
Eastern Cape Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Combating Gender-Based Violence
Global Tensions Escalate Amid Tariffs, Violence, and Political Shifts