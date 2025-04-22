ISWAP Claims Deadly Attacks in Northwestern Nigeria

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has asserted its role in a series of violent attacks that ravaged Nigerian security forces and Christian communities in the northwestern regions earlier this month.

In seven announcements via its news platform 'Amaq,' ISWAP documented these operations with a video and two photo albums. The group reported attacks in Borno state, where they targeted an army barracks in Yamtage, claiming the lives of three soldiers and setting the compound ablaze. They also captured and executed four pro-government militia members.

ISWAP extended its violence to Adamawa state, striking Banga village twice. The first assault on April 15 allegedly killed two Christians and torched over 30 structures. On April 16, a second attack targeted a police patrol, damaging a vehicle and wounding officers. Boko Haram and ISWAP's operations predominantly affect northeastern Nigeria, prompting the government to increase this year's defense budget by over 40% to suppress these factions.

