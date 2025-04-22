Left Menu

ISWAP Claims Deadly Attacks in Northwestern Nigeria

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for recent violent attacks against Nigerian security forces and Christian communities in Nigeria's northwest, releasing proof via its news agency 'Amaq'. The Nigerian government responds by boosting its defense budget significantly, aiming to 'crush' ISWAP and Boko Haram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 01:03 IST
ISWAP Claims Deadly Attacks in Northwestern Nigeria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has asserted its role in a series of violent attacks that ravaged Nigerian security forces and Christian communities in the northwestern regions earlier this month.

In seven announcements via its news platform 'Amaq,' ISWAP documented these operations with a video and two photo albums. The group reported attacks in Borno state, where they targeted an army barracks in Yamtage, claiming the lives of three soldiers and setting the compound ablaze. They also captured and executed four pro-government militia members.

ISWAP extended its violence to Adamawa state, striking Banga village twice. The first assault on April 15 allegedly killed two Christians and torched over 30 structures. On April 16, a second attack targeted a police patrol, damaging a vehicle and wounding officers. Boko Haram and ISWAP's operations predominantly affect northeastern Nigeria, prompting the government to increase this year's defense budget by over 40% to suppress these factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025