Maharashtra's Bold Move for Economic Revamp and Labor Reform

In a strategic move to boost Maharashtra's economy, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed officials to streamline the land acquisition process, making it more conducive for industry growth. He stressed the necessity of updating policies across various sectors, announcing this as part of the government's ambitious 100-day plan.

Fadnavis shared his vision during a review meeting, revealing plans to allocate 3,500 acres through the MIDC with an additional 10,000 acres in progress. He also announced the addition of 50 services on the MAITRI portal and the introduction of AI-based chatbots to improve efficiency. District-level councils will be established to boost investments and exports, setting a target to nurture 10,000 new entrepreneurs.

In addressing labor issues, Fadnavis called for a comprehensive strategy to merge Central and state government schemes for unorganised workers on a single platform. He urged strengthening ESIS hospitals and introducing ITI training programs to enhance skills. Updates to labor codes, new rules for reactor use, and an online cess collection system were also discussed.

