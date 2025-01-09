Maharashtra's Ambitious Path to a $1 Trillion Economy
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his ambition for the state to become India's first $1 trillion economy by the end of the decade. During a recent interview, he emphasized Maharashtra's rapid economic growth and predicted achieving this milestone possibly by 2028-2030.
Maharashtra is striving to become India's first $1 trillion economy by the end of the decade, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Speaking at the 'Envisioning $1 Trillion Maharashtra' event, Fadnavis highlighted the state's strong economic performance, already having surpassed the halfway mark.
Fadnavis optimistically projected that Maharashtra could reach the $1 trillion milestone possibly by 2028, 2029, or 2030. The Chief Minister attributed the state's economic success to its effective use of youthful human resources and stated that other states would take time to catch up.
With an eye on 2029, Fadnavis declared that Maharashtra will set the pace in every sector, acting as the country's growth engine. His vision emphasizes the contributions of the state's young population in achieving unprecedented economic growth.
