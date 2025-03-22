Left Menu

IMF Urges High Tax Target for Pakistan Amid Budget Talks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has proposed a tax target of over Rs 15 trillion for Pakistan's upcoming budget. Discussions are ongoing, with the IMF advising against tax exemptions for international projects. The budget aims to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio and anticipates significant economic growth driven by investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:54 IST
IMF Urges High Tax Target for Pakistan Amid Budget Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has set a high tax revenue target of over Rs 15 trillion for Pakistan in its upcoming budget, as reported by ARY News on Saturday.

This decision follows days of negotiations, where the IMF recommended that Pakistan's Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) avoid granting tax exemptions to foreign investments, particularly the USD 2 billion Chaghi-Gwadar railway project.

Currently, 85% of the virtual talks between the IMF and Pakistan have been completed, focusing on finalizing budgetary details, which are expected to be presented soon in the National Assembly. The proposed budget targets a tax-to-GDP ratio increase to 13% and forecasts non-tax revenue collection of Rs 2,745 billion, expecting economical growth exceeding 4% driven by investment initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025