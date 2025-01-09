Boosting Connectivity: South Coast Railway Zone Takes Shape in Visakhapatnam
The Railway Board is advancing its plans for the South Coast Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam, aiming to enhance regional connectivity and economic growth. Prime Minister Modi virtually laid its foundation stone. This zone, the 18th in India, will improve infrastructure and service efficiency in southern Andhra Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
The Railway Board has fast-tracked its efforts to finalize the site for the general manager's office of the proposed South Coast Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the city, where he virtually laid the foundation stone for this new railway zone.
Land parcels have been earmarked in two locations within Visakhapatnam, but a final decision on the headquarters site for the zone and staff quarters remains pending, according to an official from the East Coast Railway Zone. An Officer on Special Duty (OSD) has also been appointed to oversee the zone's development.
The Indian Railways currently operates 17 zones, and the South Coast (SCoR) will become the 18th once final demarcation is complete. Officials explain that the formation of SCoR will involve combining parts of the East Coast, South Central, and Southern Railway zones. Announced in February 2019, the new zone aims to boost operational efficiency and address the increasing demand for passenger and freight services in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh: QR Code wristbands help trace missing children during Bhawani Deeksha in Vijayawada
RINL Clinches Gold Award for Energy Conservation Excellence in Andhra Pradesh
YSRCP Takes Stand Against Power Tariff Hikes in Andhra Pradesh
Power Struggle: Andhra Pradesh's Energy Woes Under Scrutiny
Digitizing India's Maritime Industry: A New Era of Connectivity