Boosting Connectivity: South Coast Railway Zone Takes Shape in Visakhapatnam

The Railway Board has fast-tracked its efforts to finalize the site for the general manager's office of the proposed South Coast Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the city, where he virtually laid the foundation stone for this new railway zone.

Land parcels have been earmarked in two locations within Visakhapatnam, but a final decision on the headquarters site for the zone and staff quarters remains pending, according to an official from the East Coast Railway Zone. An Officer on Special Duty (OSD) has also been appointed to oversee the zone's development.

The Indian Railways currently operates 17 zones, and the South Coast (SCoR) will become the 18th once final demarcation is complete. Officials explain that the formation of SCoR will involve combining parts of the East Coast, South Central, and Southern Railway zones. Announced in February 2019, the new zone aims to boost operational efficiency and address the increasing demand for passenger and freight services in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)