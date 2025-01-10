U.S. Labor Market Resilience Amid Uncertain Economic Policies
U.S. job growth slowed in December yet remained strong, with unemployment holding at 4.2%. The Fed's cautious stance on interest rate cuts reflects fears over potential economic impacts from President-elect Trump's tariff and immigration policies. Despite slowing hiring, labor market resilience continues to support economic expansion.
In December, U.S. job growth continued its moderate pace with the unemployment rate steady at 4.2%, underscoring the Federal Reserve's cautious approach to interest rate adjustments. The labor market remains robust despite potential economic threats from upcoming policy changes by President-elect Donald Trump regarding tariffs and immigration.
According to the Labor Department, nonfarm payrolls likely rose by 160,000 last month, down from November's surge. This indicates a healthy labor market close to ending a year with 2.144 million new jobs during President Biden's final term year. The central bank's rate hikes have tempered hiring, but overall economic expansion persists above non-inflationary levels.
Although positive sentiment followed Trump's election victory, significant hiring increases are not expected until policy uncertainties, particularly regarding tariffs and immigration, are resolved. The Federal Reserve has reached a tentative comfort level with current conditions despite slight rises in permanent job losses and unemployment duration.
