U.S. Labor Market Resilience Amid Uncertain Economic Policies

U.S. job growth slowed in December yet remained strong, with unemployment holding at 4.2%. The Fed's cautious stance on interest rate cuts reflects fears over potential economic impacts from President-elect Trump's tariff and immigration policies. Despite slowing hiring, labor market resilience continues to support economic expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:36 IST
In December, U.S. job growth continued its moderate pace with the unemployment rate steady at 4.2%, underscoring the Federal Reserve's cautious approach to interest rate adjustments. The labor market remains robust despite potential economic threats from upcoming policy changes by President-elect Donald Trump regarding tariffs and immigration.

According to the Labor Department, nonfarm payrolls likely rose by 160,000 last month, down from November's surge. This indicates a healthy labor market close to ending a year with 2.144 million new jobs during President Biden's final term year. The central bank's rate hikes have tempered hiring, but overall economic expansion persists above non-inflationary levels.

Although positive sentiment followed Trump's election victory, significant hiring increases are not expected until policy uncertainties, particularly regarding tariffs and immigration, are resolved. The Federal Reserve has reached a tentative comfort level with current conditions despite slight rises in permanent job losses and unemployment duration.

