Market Tensions Rise as Global Yields Climb

Global markets brace for key payrolls report, with Asian stocks falling and European markets poised for a flat start, following Wall Street futures. Increased bond yields in the U.S., UK, and China signal investor concerns. A stronger-than-expected jobs report could push yields higher, impacting stock valuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 11:00 IST
Amid growing tensions in the global financial arena, Asian stocks followed Wall Street's lead on Friday by dipping ahead of the pivotal U.S. payrolls report. The report is anticipated to influence Treasury yields and the dollar significantly.

European markets prepare for a neutral opening as global bond market angst intensifies, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield nearing a critical threshold and the 30-year yield surging to its highest in over a year. British bond yields also reached new heights as investors assessed the fiscal outlook.

U.S. dollar strength continues for a sixth consecutive week, while the British pound falters. Investors await the nonfarm payrolls report, which could sway market trends depending on the surprise factor it delivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

