Revamp in the Skies: Delhi's Terminal 2 Set for Major Overhaul

Delhi's Terminal 2 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport is set to temporarily close for refurbishment in the next financial year, expected to complete by Q2 FY26. This upgrade aims to improve passenger experience and increase capacity, aligning with growing air travel demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 11:52 IST
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is preparing for a major facelift as the four-decade-old Terminal 2 (T2) will temporarily close for refurbishment in the upcoming financial year. The upgrade is projected to be complete by the September quarter of FY26, according to Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

The airport, a crucial node in India's aviation network, currently utilizes Terminals T1 and T2 for domestic flight operations. The temporary shutdown of T2, spanning four to six months, is planned to cause minimal disruption to airport activities, thanks to the new and improved Terminal 1, which will handle the additional passenger load during this period.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar emphasized the necessity of these upgrades, noting the terminal's expected peak in passenger capacity by FY 2025-26. The enhancements aim to meet the rising demand for air travel and boost the overall passenger experience.

