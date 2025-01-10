Left Menu

Revolutionizing Hip Surgery: The Direct Anterior Approach

The Direct Anterior Approach in hip replacement is a groundbreaking minimally invasive technique that enhances recovery and outcomes. Preserving muscles and reducing dislocation risk, it offers faster mobility and less pain. This innovative method is transforming orthopedic practices, promoting patient-centric care and shorter hospital stays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:57 IST
Revolutionizing Hip Surgery: The Direct Anterior Approach
Dr. Abhinandan S Punit, Consultant - Orthopaedic Surgeon, Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery & Sports Medicine Elite Orthocare & Multispeciality Clinic, Bangalore. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore's Narayana Health City is leading the charge in hip replacement surgery with the Direct Anterior Approach (DAA), a minimally invasive, patient-focused method that's reshaping the field. Dr. Abhinandan S Punit highlights the procedure's transformative impact, offering significant benefits over traditional techniques.

The DAA allows surgeons to access the hip joint through natural spaces between muscles, minimizing trauma and enhancing recovery. Patients often walk with assistance shortly after surgery and return to daily activities within weeks, thanks to muscle preservation and reduced pain.

Beyond recovery speed, the DAA reduces the risk of hip dislocation, appealing to both young, active individuals and older patients. With smaller incisions and advanced imaging tools, surgeons achieve remarkable precision, ensuring effective, long-lasting outcomes. The approach marks a shift towards minimally invasive, cost-effective healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025