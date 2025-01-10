Revolutionizing Hip Surgery: The Direct Anterior Approach

Bangalore's Narayana Health City is leading the charge in hip replacement surgery with the Direct Anterior Approach (DAA), a minimally invasive, patient-focused method that's reshaping the field. Dr. Abhinandan S Punit highlights the procedure's transformative impact, offering significant benefits over traditional techniques.

The DAA allows surgeons to access the hip joint through natural spaces between muscles, minimizing trauma and enhancing recovery. Patients often walk with assistance shortly after surgery and return to daily activities within weeks, thanks to muscle preservation and reduced pain.

Beyond recovery speed, the DAA reduces the risk of hip dislocation, appealing to both young, active individuals and older patients. With smaller incisions and advanced imaging tools, surgeons achieve remarkable precision, ensuring effective, long-lasting outcomes. The approach marks a shift towards minimally invasive, cost-effective healthcare.

