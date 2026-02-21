H Raja's Miraculous Recovery: A Testament to Faith and Medicine

Senior BJP leader H Raja has been discharged from a city hospital, where he spent nearly three weeks recuperating, his family announced on Saturday. They stated that his recovery was aided by divine grace and the medical team at Apollo Hospitals.

Doctors have recommended four weeks of complete rest for Raja, who serves as the Convenor of the Tamil Nadu BJP coordination committee. His health scare began with a sudden collapse during a discussion at the NDTV Conclave on January 30.

During his hospital stay, Raja received visits from several prominent figures, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and senior DMK leader T R Baalu.

