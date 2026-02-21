Left Menu

H Raja's Miraculous Recovery: A Testament to Faith and Medicine

Senior BJP leader H Raja has been discharged from the hospital after a three-week stay. His recovery was confirmed by his family, who expressed gratitude for the medical care and support he received. Raja is advised to rest for four weeks following his unexpected collapse during a public event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:26 IST
H Raja's Miraculous Recovery: A Testament to Faith and Medicine
H Raja
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader H Raja has been discharged from a city hospital, where he spent nearly three weeks recuperating, his family announced on Saturday. They stated that his recovery was aided by divine grace and the medical team at Apollo Hospitals.

Doctors have recommended four weeks of complete rest for Raja, who serves as the Convenor of the Tamil Nadu BJP coordination committee. His health scare began with a sudden collapse during a discussion at the NDTV Conclave on January 30.

During his hospital stay, Raja received visits from several prominent figures, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and senior DMK leader T R Baalu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Cancels Judicial Leaves for Electoral Roll Revision in West Bengal

High Court Cancels Judicial Leaves for Electoral Roll Revision in West Benga...

 India
2
India's Pharmaceutical Exports on the Rise: Aiming for Double-Digit Growth

India's Pharmaceutical Exports on the Rise: Aiming for Double-Digit Growth

 India
3
Spanish Police Crack Down on Illegal Opium Poppy Trafficking Ring

Spanish Police Crack Down on Illegal Opium Poppy Trafficking Ring

 Spain
4
Sebi's Kadam Encourages Innovation Amid AI Controversy

Sebi's Kadam Encourages Innovation Amid AI Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026