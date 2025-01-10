DHL Express Unveils Festive Discounts and Embraces Eco-Friendly Shipping

DHL Express India is celebrating the holiday season with remarkable discounts, offering up to 50% off on international shipments and 40% off domestic packages until January 15, 2025. Customers can avail these offers at over 250 retail outlets or online, facilitating the exchange of festive gifts worldwide.

The initiative also emphasizes sustainability with the DHL GoGreen Plus service. This eco-friendly option enables customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by utilizing sustainable aviation fuel, aligning with DHL's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The initiative reflects the company's dedication to sustainable global logistics.

"We aim to make this festive season special by offering exclusive discounts," said Sandeep Juneja, Vice President – Commercial, DHL Express India. "Our focus on sustainability through GoGreen Plus aligns with our promise of reliable service during the holiday season." Customers can track shipments in real time, ensuring stress-free deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)