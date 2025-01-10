Left Menu

Global Market Whirlwind: Stocks and Bonds in Flux

Global stock markets experienced pressure due to a pending U.S. jobs report and soaring British debt yields. European stocks started weakly, while the U.S. Treasury yield saw a modest rise. The pound fell amidst UK fiscal concerns, and commodity markets showed mixed reactions before the closely watched jobs data.

Updated: 10-01-2025 15:00 IST
Markets across the globe came under strain as investors awaited the U.S. jobs report, which could influence bond market dynamics. British debt yields surged to 16-year highs, pressuring the pound into its fourth consecutive daily drop.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 index displayed a cautious stance with its slight descent. Gains in telecoms and raw materials balanced the downturn in sectors like utilities, while Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures anticipated a downturn as Wall Street prepped for its opening.

The U.S. Treasury yield saw a two-basis-point increase, hovering near recent peaks, while the pound weakened further due to looming UK fiscal challenges. Commodities reacted variably, as oil rose but natural gas prices slipped in Europe.

