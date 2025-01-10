Global Market Whirlwind: Stocks and Bonds in Flux

Markets across the globe came under strain as investors awaited the U.S. jobs report, which could influence bond market dynamics. British debt yields surged to 16-year highs, pressuring the pound into its fourth consecutive daily drop.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 index displayed a cautious stance with its slight descent. Gains in telecoms and raw materials balanced the downturn in sectors like utilities, while Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures anticipated a downturn as Wall Street prepped for its opening.

The U.S. Treasury yield saw a two-basis-point increase, hovering near recent peaks, while the pound weakened further due to looming UK fiscal challenges. Commodities reacted variably, as oil rose but natural gas prices slipped in Europe.

