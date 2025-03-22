Bayer's Billion-Dollar Roundup Verdict: A Legal Maze

Bayer was hit with a $2.1 billion jury verdict in Georgia, following a lawsuit claiming its Roundup weed killer is carcinogenic. The plaintiff's law firms, Arnold & Itkin LLP and Kline & Specter PC, confirmed the verdict late Friday, marking one of the largest legal settlements related to Roundup.

Bayer argues the ruling contradicts the scientific consensus and plans an appeal. Having already settled disputes amounting to $10 billion, the company faces over 60,000 pending cases and has set aside $5.9 billion in legal provisions. The Georgia verdict includes $65 million in compensatory damages and $2 billion in punitive damages.

In response, Bayer declared the verdict inconsistent with scientific evidence and regulatory body assessments, citing strong grounds for an appeal. The company also hinted it might cease selling Roundup in the U.S. unless product liability litigation protections are enhanced, as discussed with lawmakers and financial analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)