Left Menu

Vodafone Offloads Indus Towers Stake for Strategic Investments

Vodafone has sold its entire 3% stake in Indus Towers for Rs 2,800 crore. The proceeds partly settled Vodafone's debts and increased its stake in Vodafone Idea. Following this, Vodafone's security obligations to Indus have been satisfied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:08 IST
Vodafone Offloads Indus Towers Stake for Strategic Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic financial move, British telecom giant Vodafone has divested its 3% stake in Indus Towers, amounting to Rs 2,800 crore. This significant sale was confirmed by Indus Towers on Friday.

Vodafone has allocated Rs 890 crore from the transaction to clear its lender debts. The group's remaining stake of 79.2 million shares was offloaded in an accelerated book build offering as of December 5, 2024, highlighting the company's focus on debt restructuring and capital reallocation.

The residual proceeds were deployed in a capital raise, increasing Vodafone's ownership in Vodafone Idea to 24.39%. This strategic move has allowed Vodafone to satisfactorily conclude its obligations to Indus Towers under existing security arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025