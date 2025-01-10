Left Menu

Sterling Struggles Amid Elevated Global Borrowing Costs

British assets are under pressure due to high global borrowing costs. Sterling is down for the fourth consecutive day, while gilt yields have risen. The UK's economic outlook is strained by high yields and limited fiscal flexibility for the finance minister, causing market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:44 IST
Sterling Struggles Amid Elevated Global Borrowing Costs

British markets faced continued pressure on Friday as global borrowing costs remained elevated, leading to a sustained decline in sterling and rising gilt yields. Despite both indices moderating from previous extremes, the economic scenario remains precarious.

The pound experienced a slight drop of 0.12% against the dollar, touching $1.2292, following a dip to a 14-month low earlier in the week. Benchmark 10-year gilts increased by 3 basis points, settling at 4.84%.

This turmoil is primarily attributed to uncertainties stemming from the US, affecting global markets and heavily impacting the UK. Sterling has witnessed a 1% decline this week, and rising gilt yields have increased financial pressure on UK's fiscal policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025