Sterling Struggles Amid Elevated Global Borrowing Costs

British markets faced continued pressure on Friday as global borrowing costs remained elevated, leading to a sustained decline in sterling and rising gilt yields. Despite both indices moderating from previous extremes, the economic scenario remains precarious.

The pound experienced a slight drop of 0.12% against the dollar, touching $1.2292, following a dip to a 14-month low earlier in the week. Benchmark 10-year gilts increased by 3 basis points, settling at 4.84%.

This turmoil is primarily attributed to uncertainties stemming from the US, affecting global markets and heavily impacting the UK. Sterling has witnessed a 1% decline this week, and rising gilt yields have increased financial pressure on UK's fiscal policies.

