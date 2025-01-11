Avenue Supermarts Announces Leadership Change: Anshul Asawa Appointed CEO Designate

In a significant leadership shake-up, Avenue Supermarts, the force behind retail giant D-Mart, has unveiled Anshul Asawa as its new CEO Designate. Asawa, currently holding a top position at Unilever, is set to embark on his new role in March 2025.

As the incumbent Managing Director and CEO, Neville Noronha, prepares to step down in early 2026, the transition marks the end of an era. Noronha's legacy is marked by significant growth, having expanded D-Mart from five to over 380 stores during his 20-year tenure.

Asawa's impressive three-decade career at Unilever, including significant achievements across India, Asia, and Europe, makes him a strategic choice for steering Avenue Supermarts into its next chapter. He inherits a robust corporate culture and operational efficiency, thanks to Noronha's forward-thinking leadership.

