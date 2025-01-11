Avenue Supermarts Announces Leadership Change: Anshul Asawa Appointed CEO Designate
Avenue Supermarts, operator of retail chain D-Mart, has appointed Anshul Asawa as CEO Designate starting March 2025. Asawa, with a 30-year career at Unilever, will assume the role in February 2026 as current CEO and Managing Director Neville Noronha steps down after two decades of transformative leadership.
- Country:
- India
In a significant leadership shake-up, Avenue Supermarts, the force behind retail giant D-Mart, has unveiled Anshul Asawa as its new CEO Designate. Asawa, currently holding a top position at Unilever, is set to embark on his new role in March 2025.
As the incumbent Managing Director and CEO, Neville Noronha, prepares to step down in early 2026, the transition marks the end of an era. Noronha's legacy is marked by significant growth, having expanded D-Mart from five to over 380 stores during his 20-year tenure.
Asawa's impressive three-decade career at Unilever, including significant achievements across India, Asia, and Europe, makes him a strategic choice for steering Avenue Supermarts into its next chapter. He inherits a robust corporate culture and operational efficiency, thanks to Noronha's forward-thinking leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)