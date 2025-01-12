Left Menu

Singapore-India: A Growing Partnership

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong emphasized the growing opportunities for Singapore-India cooperation in trade, skills, and digital green economies, urging Indian businesses to harness these advantages. He highlighted the importance of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and encouraged integration of new arrivals to sustain Singapore's multiracial identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 12-01-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 05:29 IST
Singapore-India: A Growing Partnership
Lee Hsien Loong
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore sees expansive potential in enhancing its cooperative ties with India, as highlighted by its Senior Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, recent address to the Indian business community. Given India's rapid growth trajectory, Singapore aims to bolster initiatives in bilateral trade, skills training, and emerging modern sectors like fintech and green economies.

Lee, who led Singapore as Prime Minister for two decades, reaffirmed the significance of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), a pivotal trade pact enhancing both trade and investment between the two nations. He urged Indian enterprises to capitalize on Singapore's favorable business environment and the evolving opportunities.

The senior minister also addressed pertinent social issues, advocating for the inclusion and integration of migrants into Singapore's social fabric. Despite concerns regarding the growing influx of foreign nationals, Lee underscored the importance of embracing diversity to build a cohesive society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025