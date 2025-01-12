Singapore-India: A Growing Partnership

Singapore sees expansive potential in enhancing its cooperative ties with India, as highlighted by its Senior Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, recent address to the Indian business community. Given India's rapid growth trajectory, Singapore aims to bolster initiatives in bilateral trade, skills training, and emerging modern sectors like fintech and green economies.

Lee, who led Singapore as Prime Minister for two decades, reaffirmed the significance of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), a pivotal trade pact enhancing both trade and investment between the two nations. He urged Indian enterprises to capitalize on Singapore's favorable business environment and the evolving opportunities.

The senior minister also addressed pertinent social issues, advocating for the inclusion and integration of migrants into Singapore's social fabric. Despite concerns regarding the growing influx of foreign nationals, Lee underscored the importance of embracing diversity to build a cohesive society.

