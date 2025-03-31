BRISKPE's Double Certification Boosts Indian Fintech Trust
BRISKPE, a leading Indian cross-border payments platform, has achieved ISO 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications, highlighting its commitment to security and compliance. These certifications bolster trust and reliability, positioning BRISKPE to expand its global market reach with a solid foundation of data protection and customer confidence.
BRISKPE, India's foremost cross-border payments platform, has achieved the prestigious ISO 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications. These certifications are recognized globally as benchmarks for information security and compliance.
This accomplishment comes as BRISKPE continues to grow within India's export sector, reflecting its commitment to responsible business practices. It signals the company's focus on building a secure infrastructure essential for fostering long-term trust and reliability.
ISO 27001 evaluates an organization's security process integration, while SOC 2 Type 2 ensures consistent application over time. Despite a rising trend among fintech firms to pursue such certifications, BRISKPE prioritized them early, underlining its emphasis on infrastructure and customer confidence. The certifications, awarded after extensive audits, enhance BRISKPE's position among Indian fintechs catering to enterprise clients, regulated sectors, and global partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
