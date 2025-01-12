Left Menu

OPG Mobility Accelerates with Rs 400 Crore Expansion Plans

Electric vehicle manufacturer OPG Mobility seeks to raise Rs 400 crore for growth and expansion, rebrands to house two-wheeler division under 'Ferrato,' and enters the passenger electric vehicle segment. The company aims to strengthen its dealer network and reach 45,000 two-wheeler sales this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 10:51 IST
OPG Mobility Accelerates with Rs 400 Crore Expansion Plans
  • Country:
  • India

Electric vehicle manufacturer OPG Mobility, previously known as Okaya EV, is gearing up to raise approximately Rs 400 crore over the next 18-24 months to support its ambitious growth and expansion agenda, as revealed by Managing Director Anshul Gupta.

The rebranded company plans to launch a new two-wheeler lineup under the 'Ferrato' brand, introducing two scooters and one motorcycle this year. OPG Mobility will also venture into the electric passenger vehicle market via its 'OTTOPG' division, while expanding its sales and service network nationwide.

Gupta underscored the necessity of attracting private equity investment to de-risk this strategic expansion, with a focus on product diversification and an expanded dealer network. The company aims to reach 45,000 two-wheeler sales this year, leveraging its production facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025