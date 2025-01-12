Transforming Waterways: India's Strategic Investment Surge

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has commended the Inland Waterways Development Council's decision to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in national waterways infrastructure over the next five years. Announced at a recent meeting in Kaziranga, this development aims to improve regional connectivity and trade.

According to ICC chairman (NER) Mahesh Kumar Saharia, the launch of 21 new waterway projects reflects the government's dedication to modernising the country's waterway infrastructure. A key component of this initiative is the National River Traffic and Navigation System, which focuses on ensuring vessel safety and operational efficiency.

The ICC also highlighted government ambitions to increase riverway tourism, setting a target to attract 50 lakh cruise passengers, showcasing India's cultural and natural heritage while boosting the economy. The chamber praised Union ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal for advancing sustainable waterway transport.

