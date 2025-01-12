Tragic Bus Plunge in Pauri Garhwal: Fatal Accident Claims Six Lives

A devastating bus accident in Pauri Garhwal's Srinagar area on Sunday claimed six lives and left 22 others injured. The bus, which was traveling from Pauri to Dahalchauri, lost control and plunged into a 100-meter deep gorge, officials reported.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) confirmed that five individuals died instantly, and local residents swiftly joined the rescue operation. The injured were taken to Pauri district hospital, with eight critically hurt passengers referred to a Srinagar health center.

Efforts to determine the accident's cause are underway, as directed by Pauri District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan, who managed the rescue operations. State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his sorrow and wished those injured a quick recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)