South Korea to Upgrade Airport Landing Systems

South Korea's transport ministry plans to modify localizer antennas at airports to enhance landing safety. This decision follows an inspection after the deadly crash of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 on December 29, which resulted in 179 casualties.

  Country:
  • South Korea

In a move to enhance aviation safety, South Korea's transport ministry has announced plans to modify the structure of 'localizer' antennas used for guiding aircraft landings at airports this year.

This initiative follows a comprehensive inspection of navigation safety infrastructure at domestic airports, conducted in response to the tragic crash of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 on December 29, which claimed the lives of 179 passengers.

The ministry's efforts aim to prevent such tragedies in the future by ensuring safer and more reliable landing guidance systems.

