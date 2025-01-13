South Korea to Upgrade Airport Landing Systems

In a move to enhance aviation safety, South Korea's transport ministry has announced plans to modify the structure of 'localizer' antennas used for guiding aircraft landings at airports this year.

This initiative follows a comprehensive inspection of navigation safety infrastructure at domestic airports, conducted in response to the tragic crash of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 on December 29, which claimed the lives of 179 passengers.

The ministry's efforts aim to prevent such tragedies in the future by ensuring safer and more reliable landing guidance systems.

