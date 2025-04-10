Kanhaiya Kumar Criticizes BJP's Extradition Maneuvers

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has accused the BJP of using the extradition of Tahawwur Rana as a distraction from its governance failures. He dismissed Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that the extradition represents a significant diplomatic victory for Prime Minister Modi's administration.

Rana, linked to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is a known associate of David Coleman Headley. Kumar alleges that the BJP often sidesteps public issues with such diversions, citing the Waqf Bill as an example. He questions the government's intentions, given its treatment of the Muslim community.

The ex-JNU student leader tours Bihar to raise awareness on joblessness and migration. He criticizes the BJP's narrative on migration origins and stands against charges of divisive politics by Union minister Chirag Paswan, advocating for accountability and dialogue.

