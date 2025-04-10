CONMEBOL Pushes for 64-Team World Cup in 2030 Anniversary Edition

A significant proposal has been put forth to expand the men's 2030 World Cup from 32 to 64 teams, led by Alejandro Dominguez, the president of CONMEBOL. This announcement was made during the CONMEBOL's 80th Ordinary Congress, aiming to celebrate the centennial event across three continents.

The 2030 edition, already notable for its multi-nation hosting, including Uruguay, Paraguay, Argentina, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, is set to be the most expansive World Cup. The expansion would secure participation for all 10 CONMEBOL members, enhancing accessibility to the global event.

However, the proposal has sparked debate within the football community. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin criticized the expansion, citing concerns over the tournament's quality and the potential devaluation of the World Cup's qualifying rounds.

