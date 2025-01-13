China's Export Surge Defies Trade Tariff Fears

In a surprising economic upturn, China's exports soared in December, achieving a 10.7% growth rate compared to the previous year. This performance surpassed analyst predictions set at approximately 7% growth.

The increase comes as Chinese factories accelerated their output to address a backlog of orders while preparing for prospective trade tariffs from US President-elect Donald Trump.

In addition to exports, imports also defied projections, climbing 1% against expectations of a 1.5% decline. President-elect Trump's proposed 10% tariffs on Chinese goods threaten to increase prices in the American market, posing challenges for Chinese exporters by potentially squeezing profit margins.

