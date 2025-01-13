Left Menu

China's Export Surge Defies Trade Tariff Fears

China's exports in December grew by 10.7%, surpassing expectations amid looming trade tariffs that may be imposed by US President-elect Donald Trump. Imports also exceeded forecasts, growing by 1%. The potential 10% tariffs could elevate prices in the US, impacting Chinese exporters' profits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 13-01-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 09:10 IST
China's Export Surge Defies Trade Tariff Fears
German exporters Image Credit:

In a surprising economic upturn, China's exports soared in December, achieving a 10.7% growth rate compared to the previous year. This performance surpassed analyst predictions set at approximately 7% growth.

The increase comes as Chinese factories accelerated their output to address a backlog of orders while preparing for prospective trade tariffs from US President-elect Donald Trump.

In addition to exports, imports also defied projections, climbing 1% against expectations of a 1.5% decline. President-elect Trump's proposed 10% tariffs on Chinese goods threaten to increase prices in the American market, posing challenges for Chinese exporters by potentially squeezing profit margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025