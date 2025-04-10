Left Menu

Assam's High-Stakes Panchayat Elections: NDA Alliance Gears Up for Campaign Blitz

The upcoming Assam Panchayat elections, scheduled for May 2 and May 7, see the NDA alliance mobilizing extensively. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP's Dilip Saikia lead the charge with rallies and campaign meetings. The BJP emphasizes alliance integrity, while candidates for 318 seats are already announced.

The politically charged atmosphere in Assam is set to intensify as the much-anticipated Panchayat elections approach. Scheduled across two phases on May 2 and May 7, the NDA alliance has swung into action, preparing for a fierce electoral showdown.

Efforts led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP's State President Dilip Saikia underscore the party's strategy, with plans to address numerous rallies and campaign meetings. This extensive groundwork comes amid a backdrop of careful candidate selection and alliance coordination.

In a recent press conference, Dilip Saikia stressed the importance of nurturing alliances with sincerity, reflecting BJP's approach to its seat-sharing arrangement, which includes substantial representation for women candidates. As voter enthusiasm builds, over 1.80 crore individuals are expected to head to the polls across 25,007 polling stations, according to the Assam State Election Commission.

