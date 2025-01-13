Literacy Spurs Rise in Female Voter Turnout: India's 2024 Election Surge

A recent report from the State Bank of India reveals a striking correlation between rising literacy rates and increased female voter turnout in India. The study highlights that a 1% rise in literacy results in a 25% boost in female voter participation, contributing 45 lakh of the 1.8 crore new female voters anticipated in the 2024 elections compared to 2019.

The report underscores the role of various factors driving this turnout, including literacy, employment, and property ownership. It points out that employment initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana have significantly influenced female voter numbers, adding approximately 36 lakh voters, while improved sanitation facilities account for an additional 21 lakh female voters.

Attention is also drawn to the impact of house ownership under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, linking 20 lakh new female voters to this factor. Notably, 74% of homes under this scheme are women-owned, showcasing its empowering effect. The analysis also notes variability in voter turnout across states, highlighting a need for sustained efforts in education, employment, and basic services to enhance female participation in the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)