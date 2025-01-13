Left Menu

Literacy Spurs Rise in Female Voter Turnout: India's 2024 Election Surge

A report by State Bank of India identifies a strong link between literacy and female voter turnout, attributing 45 lakh women voters in the 2024 election to literacy improvements. Key contributors also include employment schemes, sanitation, and house ownership. Continued focus on education and amenities is crucial for women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:06 IST
Literacy Spurs Rise in Female Voter Turnout: India's 2024 Election Surge
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report from the State Bank of India reveals a striking correlation between rising literacy rates and increased female voter turnout in India. The study highlights that a 1% rise in literacy results in a 25% boost in female voter participation, contributing 45 lakh of the 1.8 crore new female voters anticipated in the 2024 elections compared to 2019.

The report underscores the role of various factors driving this turnout, including literacy, employment, and property ownership. It points out that employment initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana have significantly influenced female voter numbers, adding approximately 36 lakh voters, while improved sanitation facilities account for an additional 21 lakh female voters.

Attention is also drawn to the impact of house ownership under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, linking 20 lakh new female voters to this factor. Notably, 74% of homes under this scheme are women-owned, showcasing its empowering effect. The analysis also notes variability in voter turnout across states, highlighting a need for sustained efforts in education, employment, and basic services to enhance female participation in the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025