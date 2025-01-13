China's Exports Surge Amid Trade Tensions

In December, China's exports and imports showed significant recovery, fueled by proactive measures from factories anticipating U.S. trade policy changes under the upcoming Trump administration. The factory rush is seen as a preemptive step to mitigate potential risks linked to heightened trade tensions.

The increase in shipments indicates a vital economic momentum for China's $18 trillion economy, which continues to face challenges from a prolonged property crisis and wavering consumer confidence. Although the trade surplus grew, concerns over possible U.S. tariff hikes loom large.

Amidst these pressures, policymakers are utilizing recent policy measures to aim for a 5% economic growth target in 2025. China's economic strategy includes increased imports of commodities and a focus on stabilizing domestic demand against external pressures.

