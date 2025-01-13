Left Menu

China's Exports Surge Amid Trade Tensions

China's exports and imports showed recovery in December, partly driven by pre-emptive measures ahead of U.S. tariff threats under President-elect Donald Trump. Despite trade surplus growth, challenges remain with potential tariff hikes and EU disputes. The economy is striving for a 5% growth amid deflationary concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:34 IST
China's Exports Surge Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In December, China's exports and imports showed significant recovery, fueled by proactive measures from factories anticipating U.S. trade policy changes under the upcoming Trump administration. The factory rush is seen as a preemptive step to mitigate potential risks linked to heightened trade tensions.

The increase in shipments indicates a vital economic momentum for China's $18 trillion economy, which continues to face challenges from a prolonged property crisis and wavering consumer confidence. Although the trade surplus grew, concerns over possible U.S. tariff hikes loom large.

Amidst these pressures, policymakers are utilizing recent policy measures to aim for a 5% economic growth target in 2025. China's economic strategy includes increased imports of commodities and a focus on stabilizing domestic demand against external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025