Indian Mines Minister's Strategic Riyadh Visit: Strengthening Global Mining Ties

Coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy embarks on a three-day visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for a global mining event. The minister will engage in discussions on mineral supply chains and energy transition. Additionally, he will strengthen bilateral ties through meetings with mining ministers and interactions with the Indian diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:26 IST
G Kishan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

G Kishan Reddy, India's Coal and Mines Minister, is set to begin a pivotal three-day tour of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, starting Tuesday. This visit centers around participating in a global mining event, emphasizing critical discussions focused on mineral supply chains and energy transition.

The tour underscores the importance of international partnerships, with Reddy scheduled to meet with mining ministers from various nations on the sidelines of the event. These interactions aim to fortify international cooperation within the mining sector.

Significantly, Reddy will also engage with the Indian diaspora in Riyadh, a move that resonates with India's strong bilateral trade relationships. Currently, India stands as the second largest trade partner for Saudi Arabia, while Saudi Arabia ranks as India's fourth largest trading partner. These robust ties are mirrored by over 2,700 Indian companies operating in the Kingdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

