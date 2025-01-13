AMET University Honors Maritime Legend Capt. Joseph with Doctorate

The 14th Convocation of AMET University, held on January 4th, 2025, was a momentous occasion for graduates, symbolizing their transition from academia to professional life. The ceremony featured the presentation of an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) to Capt. Thanuvelil Koshy Joseph, a venerated personality in maritime education, by the university's Founder and Chancellor, Dr. J. Ramachandran, in Chennai.

Due to unavoidable circumstances, Capt. Joseph, known for his pivotal role in mentoring maritime professionals over several decades, participated remotely. His acceptance was marked by humility as he acknowledged the award as a tribute to the students, colleagues, and mentors who contributed to his career. He highlighted the indispensability of institutions like AMET University in fostering future maritime leaders.

Capt. Joseph's influence extends globally, with many of his proteges holding leadership roles in international shipping firms. His scholarly contributions, including works on naval architecture and navigation, remain vital to maritime education. The event was attended by dignitaries including Prof. T.G. Sitharam, AICTE Chairman, and Dr. S. Xavier Britto, marking a dynamic celebration of the esteemed maritime academia.

