Left Menu

AMET University Honors Maritime Legend Capt. Joseph with Doctorate

The 14th Convocation of AMET University celebrated its graduates and awarded an Honorary Doctorate to Capt. Thanuvelil Koshy Joseph, a notable figure in maritime education. Capt. Joseph joined remotely to accept the award, emphasizing the importance of nurturing future maritime leaders and dedicating the honor to his supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:35 IST
AMET University Honors Maritime Legend Capt. Joseph with Doctorate
AMET University Honors Capt. T.K. Joseph With Honorary Doctorate. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 14th Convocation of AMET University, held on January 4th, 2025, was a momentous occasion for graduates, symbolizing their transition from academia to professional life. The ceremony featured the presentation of an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) to Capt. Thanuvelil Koshy Joseph, a venerated personality in maritime education, by the university's Founder and Chancellor, Dr. J. Ramachandran, in Chennai.

Due to unavoidable circumstances, Capt. Joseph, known for his pivotal role in mentoring maritime professionals over several decades, participated remotely. His acceptance was marked by humility as he acknowledged the award as a tribute to the students, colleagues, and mentors who contributed to his career. He highlighted the indispensability of institutions like AMET University in fostering future maritime leaders.

Capt. Joseph's influence extends globally, with many of his proteges holding leadership roles in international shipping firms. His scholarly contributions, including works on naval architecture and navigation, remain vital to maritime education. The event was attended by dignitaries including Prof. T.G. Sitharam, AICTE Chairman, and Dr. S. Xavier Britto, marking a dynamic celebration of the esteemed maritime academia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025