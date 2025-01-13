Left Menu

Dollar Surge: U.S. Economy and Global Currency Shake-up

The U.S. dollar surged to a two-year high propelled by robust job growth data, altering Federal Reserve rate cut expectations. The Euro, Pound, and Australian dollar dropped, while China's yuan slightly strengthened after Beijing intervened. This highlights the resilience of the U.S. economy despite global currency volatility.

Updated: 13-01-2025 15:20 IST
The U.S. dollar climbed to a two-year high on Monday, buoyed by a significant jobs report that reinforced the economy's strength and reduced the likelihood of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Friday's figures revealed unexpected job growth and a lower unemployment rate of 4.1%, leading traders to reconsider previously anticipated rate cuts. The dollar's rally pressured currencies like the Euro, which hit a low not seen since November 2022, and the Pound, which plummeted due to fiscal concerns in the UK.

Meanwhile, China took measures to stabilize its currency, the yuan, amid a global trend of dollar strengthening. This move, alongside policy maneuvers by the People's Bank of China, aimed to mitigate the yuan's decline, showcasing differing national responses to the dollar's dominance.

