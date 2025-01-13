Left Menu

Shaping Tomorrow's Workforce: Preparing for a Dynamic Job Market

The Future of Jobs conference aims to explore the impact of AI, automation, and digital tools on India's job market. Organized by the Labour Ministry and CII, it focuses on emerging job sectors, policy initiatives, and investments in human capital to equip the future workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya is set to attend a pivotal one-day conference on the Future of Jobs, organized by the Labour Ministry in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), as per a statement from the Labour Ministry.

The conference, themed 'Shaping Tomorrow's Workforce: Driving Growth in a Dynamic World,' aims to delve into how technological advancements like AI, automation, and digital tools are transforming India's job market. It seeks to highlight emerging sectors and job opportunities fostered by these innovations.

A key focus will be the discussion on policy initiatives and vital investments required in human capital to face future challenges. Sectoral presentations, offering insights from roundtable discussions with industry leaders, will pinpoint emerging job trends. The gathering of thought leaders, policymakers, and experts aims to craft a strategic approach to employment generation and ensure India has a future-ready workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

