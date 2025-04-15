Swiggy and Labour Ministry Join Forces to Boost Gig Jobs

The Labour & Employment Ministry has announced a pivotal agreement with Swiggy, a leading food delivery platform, to enhance gig and logistics employment opportunities. The initiative aims to create over 12 lakh job opportunities on the National Career Service Portal within the next two to three years.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formalized in the presence of Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje. The strategic partnership was described as a vital move to bolster workforce mobility via a press statement.

Swiggy will integrate its range of gig roles onto the National Career Service Portal, offering real-time access to verified job opportunities. The collaboration promises expanded employment visibility for Swiggy's demand-driven positions, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas, ensuring timely and credible work options for job seekers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)