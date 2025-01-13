Left Menu

Navigating the Export Policy Update: Simplifying Trade for Businesses

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has revised the export policy for products, introducing more detailed guidelines to streamline business operations. This update aligns with the Finance Act 2024 and affects all ITC (HS) codes, assisting businesses in understanding policy conditions for various goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:33 IST
Navigating the Export Policy Update: Simplifying Trade for Businesses
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the Commerce Ministry, has announced a comprehensive update to the export policy. This revision aims at enhancing the ease of doing business by providing detailed guidelines for each product.

Previously, specific policy conditions were only available for restricted goods or those under certain norms. Now, the new 'Schedule-II (Export Policy)' aligns with the Finance Act 2024, effective from August 16, 2024, offering a clearer export framework.

This comprehensive schedule spells out the current export policy for all ITC (HS) codes, detailing specific policy conditions where applicable. Officials highlight that this update will significantly aid businesses in discerning export requirements, streamlining their trade operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025