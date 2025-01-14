Left Menu

Treasury Yields Surge: Impact on Global Markets and Inflation Concerns

Ten-year Treasury yields have soared to their highest in 14 months, affecting not only the U.S. dollar and technology stocks but also Asian markets. The U.S. dollar index has reached a two-year peak, with investors anxious about inflation and potential changes in Federal Reserve rate policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 08:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 08:06 IST
The recent surge in ten-year Treasury yields to a 14-month high has sent ripples through global markets, with U.S. dollar strength prompting a sell-off in technology stocks that extended to Asia. Notably, Japan's Nikkei index faced declines following a public holiday. Investors remain vigilant amid upcoming U.S. inflation data.

The dollar index reached a high not seen in over two years, as investors consider potential tariff strategies from the incoming Trump administration. Concerns over inflation and federal policies have kept market sentiment on edge, affecting various sectors including cryptocurrencies, where Bitcoin has seen notable declines.

Oil prices have also contributed to market unease, climbing due to U.S. sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile, as the U.S. earnings season begins, investors weigh the balance between strong corporate earnings and inflationary pressures, potentially impacting future Federal Reserve actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

