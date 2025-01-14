Markets Brace for U.S. Inflation Data Amid Global Financial Shifts

Global financial markets are poised for volatility as investors keenly await the upcoming U.S. inflation data. European and U.S. futures see modest rises, yet the strong U.S. dollar and escalating bond yields have made investors cautious amid potential policy shifts.

Asian markets show contrasting trends. Japan's Nikkei slumps, influenced by fears of an interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan, while Chinese chipmakers rally on expectations of increased market share and government support.

As the market scrutinizes Central Bank policies and possible end to U.S. interest rate cuts, focus also falls on oil prices and cryptocurrencies, which have been affected by recent geopolitical tensions and regulatory changes.

