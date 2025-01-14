Ampere Magnus Neo: The Future of Eco-Friendly Commuting

Greaves Electric Mobility Limited, a division of Greaves Cotton Limited, has unveiled the Ampere Magnus Neo, an enhanced version of its successful Magnus electric scooter line, branding it with the promise of 'The Power of More'. The Magnus Neo is crafted to enhance eco-friendly commuting, making it more stylish, powerful, and affordable for the masses.

The scooter aims to build on the legacy of the Magnus series with increased power, strength, safety, and savings. The Magnus Neo will make its public debut at the Auto Expo 2025 in Delhi starting January 17, having already proven its resilience by covering over 2,000 km from Bengaluru to Delhi.

Priced at INR 79,999, the Magnus Neo is equipped with significant features including a 100+ km certified range, three riding modes with a reverse mode, a portable battery, and USB charging port. Furthermore, it comes with a 5-year battery warranty or up to 75,000 km, providing users with a cost-effective and sustainable commuting solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)