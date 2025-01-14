Left Menu

Electric Vehicles: Charging into the Future

A global survey reveals that more than 60% of consumers are inclined to buy an electric vehicle (EV) for their next purchase. However, 60% cite charging infrastructure as a significant challenge. The study, conducted by Tata Consultancy Services, emphasizes the need for better infrastructure and advances in battery technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 15:52 IST
A recent global survey indicates a significant shift in consumer preferences towards electric vehicles (EVs), with six out of ten prospective buyers considering an EV for their next purchase. Despite this optimism, the TCS Future-Ready eMobility Study 2025 highlights that charging infrastructure remains a formidable challenge for the widespread adoption of EVs.

The survey, which encompassed over 1,300 anonymous participants from countries such as the USA, India, and several European nations, found that 56% of consumers are willing to invest up to USD 40,000 in an EV. These insights come amid burgeoning expectations of technological advancements, particularly in battery technology, which manufacturers believe will revolutionize EV performance and design.

Anupam Singhal, President of Manufacturing at Tata Consultancy Services, stressed the industry's intersection of change and potential growth. While the consumer eagerness is palpable, the evolution of charging infrastructure and production efficiencies remains pivotal for the electric vehicle sector's future trajectory.

