Left Menu

Emerging Markets Surge Amid Optimistic Interest Rate Expectations

Emerging market stocks rebounded as the MSCI index tracking these stocks rose 1.3%. The day saw currencies like the Hungarian forint appreciate against the euro following a rise in local inflation. Meanwhile, South Africa's rand saw gains, and China's growth is predicted to slow in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 15:55 IST
Emerging Markets Surge Amid Optimistic Interest Rate Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market stocks experienced a resurgence on Tuesday, breaking a four-session decline as investors weighed possible U.S. interest rate cuts later this year. The MSCI index tracking emerging market currencies rose 0.2% at 1000 GMT, despite a dollar index uptick that halted its previous winning streak.

The MSCI index tracking emerging market stocks surged 1.3%, potentially marking its best day since October, as Asian and Chinese stocks posted significant gains. Earlier in the week, investor sentiment was dampened by a strong U.S. jobs report, which led to a bond sell-off and recalibrated expectations for U.S. monetary policy easing.

In Europe, the Hungarian forint outperformed against the euro, buoyed by rising inflation. Meanwhile, in the Middle East, the Turkish lira continued to hover near a record low, while South Africa's rand experienced a boost due to strong performance by Johannesburg-listed shares. J.P. Morgan maintained its 3.4% growth forecast for emerging markets in 2025, despite potential shifts in U.S. policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025