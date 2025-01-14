Left Menu

Akasa Air Under Fire: Security Flaws in Lithium Battery Handling

The DGCA has flagged Akasa Air for mishandling lithium batteries, prompting an internal audit at cargo facilities. This follows recent regulatory actions, including penalties and executive suspensions, highlighting ongoing compliance issues at the airline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:49 IST
Akasa Air Under Fire: Security Flaws in Lithium Battery Handling
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a directive to Akasa Air, demanding internal audits across all cargo handling facilities. This step aims to tighten vigilance following a series of compliance failures, specifically concerning the handling of dangerous goods like lithium batteries.

Recent regulatory scrutiny unveiled significant non-compliance by Akasa Air, where the airline failed to verify battery power in electronic devices and accepted shipments exceeding permissible weight limits. This follows repeated warnings and actions from the DGCA, highlighting the airline's ongoing operational challenges.

In light of these issues, Akasa Air has taken corrective measures, such as issuing circulars and caution letters. However, the DGCA remains firm, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to safety norms to prevent future violations.

