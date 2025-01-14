Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Prioritizes Financial Discipline and Transport Reforms

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, emphasizes financial discipline and efficiency, directing departments to adhere strictly to project timelines. Steps include clearing pending bills and expediting e-bus purchases for the HRTC, aiming for better fiscal management and self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:26 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Tuesday that the Himachal Pradesh government is prioritizing financial discipline and has introduced measures to enhance financial management. Sukhu held a finance review meeting, emphasizing that departments must adhere to stipulated project timelines once the budget is allocated.

Instructions were given to clear all pending bills within the Public Works and Jal Shakti Departments. The review covered e-delivery, budgeting, expenditure, and treasury management.

In a separate meeting with the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), Sukhu urged swift action towards the acquisition process of 327 e-buses, aiming for timely completion. He emphasized that the improving financial health of HRTC is due to the hard work of its employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

