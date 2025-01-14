Himachal Pradesh Prioritizes Financial Discipline and Transport Reforms

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Tuesday that the Himachal Pradesh government is prioritizing financial discipline and has introduced measures to enhance financial management. Sukhu held a finance review meeting, emphasizing that departments must adhere to stipulated project timelines once the budget is allocated.

Instructions were given to clear all pending bills within the Public Works and Jal Shakti Departments. The review covered e-delivery, budgeting, expenditure, and treasury management.

In a separate meeting with the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), Sukhu urged swift action towards the acquisition process of 327 e-buses, aiming for timely completion. He emphasized that the improving financial health of HRTC is due to the hard work of its employees.

