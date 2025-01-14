Left Menu

Global Inflation Sparks Bond Yield Surge

German 10-year bond yields rose for a tenth day amid global inflation concerns, partly due to U.S. policy shifts from President-elect Trump. Bond yields have broadly increased, reflecting investor concerns. French political moves and ECB policy add complexity as inflation concerns persist across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:29 IST
German government bond yields experienced a significant surge for the tenth consecutive day, propelled by global inflation fears. This has been exacerbated by incoming U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed economic policies, which are prompting investors to reconsider the potential for future U.S. rate adjustments.

Data suggesting a lower-than-expected rise in U.S. wholesale inflation provided a brief reprieve, but did not halt the bond yield rally. By session close, the 10-year Bund yield reached 2.62%, the highest since July, driven by uncertainties surrounding Trump's administration and the return of inflationary pressures.

In France, Prime Minister Francois Bayrou signaled a possible renegotiation of pension reforms to secure budget approval, highlighting the financial challenges faced. Meanwhile, bond market volatility continues to be influenced by European Central Bank policy deliberations and varying national debt dynamics.

