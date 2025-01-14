Global Inflation Sparks Bond Yield Surge

German government bond yields experienced a significant surge for the tenth consecutive day, propelled by global inflation fears. This has been exacerbated by incoming U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed economic policies, which are prompting investors to reconsider the potential for future U.S. rate adjustments.

Data suggesting a lower-than-expected rise in U.S. wholesale inflation provided a brief reprieve, but did not halt the bond yield rally. By session close, the 10-year Bund yield reached 2.62%, the highest since July, driven by uncertainties surrounding Trump's administration and the return of inflationary pressures.

In France, Prime Minister Francois Bayrou signaled a possible renegotiation of pension reforms to secure budget approval, highlighting the financial challenges faced. Meanwhile, bond market volatility continues to be influenced by European Central Bank policy deliberations and varying national debt dynamics.

