Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, made a bold prediction on Tuesday, declaring that India will become the world's third-largest economy by 2027, overtaking Japan and Germany.

Speaking at the annual meeting of Tamil magazine 'Thuglak,' Goyal credited Prime Minister Modi with remarkable economic progress, elevating India's GDP ranking from 11th to 5th in a decade. Goyal emphasized that what was once a three-decade forecast by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram is now on track to be achieved in just 13 years under Modi's leadership.

He also acknowledged the international recognition of PM Modi, who has been awarded the highest civilian honors from 19 nations. This, Goyal argued, is a testament to Modi's inclusive and secular leadership, countering any negative narratives against him and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)