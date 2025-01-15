Market Jitters: Inflation Reports Loom Large

The global bond market stands on a knife-edge as investors await crucial inflation data from the United States and the United Kingdom, poised to influence bond selling trends. Despite calming signals from recent U.S. producer price data, concerns persist over upcoming CPI reports.

In market shifts, Asian stocks showed indecisiveness while futures in the U.S. and Europe prepared for upcoming economic announcements. Analysts warn that unchanged or negative U.S. CPI results may not suffice to end the bearish bond sentiment, especially with Donald Trump's anticipated executive orders looming.

British inflation figures, particularly, will be under scrutiny, with CPI expected to remain steady. However, any deviation might spark fresh rounds of speculation against British gilts and impact the pound. Market watchers are also eyeing U.S. CPI data for indications, as these numbers could further pressure the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)