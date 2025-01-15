Left Menu

Market Jitters: Inflation Reports Loom Large

Bond investors are on edge as U.S. and UK CPI reports will determine the continuation of bond market selling. With inflation risks high, global spikes in yields and potential executive orders from Trump compound market fears. Speculation rises as UK inflation figures approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:02 IST
Market Jitters: Inflation Reports Loom Large
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global bond market stands on a knife-edge as investors await crucial inflation data from the United States and the United Kingdom, poised to influence bond selling trends. Despite calming signals from recent U.S. producer price data, concerns persist over upcoming CPI reports.

In market shifts, Asian stocks showed indecisiveness while futures in the U.S. and Europe prepared for upcoming economic announcements. Analysts warn that unchanged or negative U.S. CPI results may not suffice to end the bearish bond sentiment, especially with Donald Trump's anticipated executive orders looming.

British inflation figures, particularly, will be under scrutiny, with CPI expected to remain steady. However, any deviation might spark fresh rounds of speculation against British gilts and impact the pound. Market watchers are also eyeing U.S. CPI data for indications, as these numbers could further pressure the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025